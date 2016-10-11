WASHINGTON (AP) — Sports, race, achievement and Hillary Clinton are among the topics President Barack Obama will be discussing in North Carolina, one of the most competitive states in the White House race.
Obama is visiting Greensboro on Tuesday to participate in a forum hosted by The Undefeated. The ESPN website explores the intersection of race, sports and culture.
The president is expected to talk about leadership, his “My Brother’s Keeper” initiative for minority males, the role of historically black colleges and universities, and athletes and social activism, among other topics. ESPN is airing the one-hour program Tuesday night.
Obama also plans to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Clinton and state Democrats at a rally in Greensboro.
Most Read Stories
- State GOP leader Susan Hutchison draws anger with response to Trump tape
- What the national media are saying about Huskies' dismantling of the Ducks, UW's title chances
- Seahawks vs. Falcons a much tastier matchup than it was at first glance
- A tour of The Island, Oregon's off-limits national landmark VIEW
- Don’t permit homeless camping in Seattle’s green spaces | Editorial
Polls show Clinton and Republican Donald Trump in a close race in North Carolina.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.