WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama is returning to Florida to help Democrat Hillary Clinton get out the vote.

Obama will hold an evening rally for Clinton in Orlando, along the “I-4 corridor” that’s home to large numbers of potentially persuadable voters. Florida is one of just a handful of states that an Associated Press analysis rates as a toss-up between Clinton and Donald Trump.

White House officials say Obama will be traveling to boost Clinton nearly every day until Election Day. He’s used other events for Clinton to hammer Trump over his treatment of women and minorities and his unfounded claims that the election is “rigged” against him.

The president’s appearance comes a day after Clinton and first lady Michelle Obama held a joint campaign rally in North Carolina.