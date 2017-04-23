CHICAGO (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is set to hold the first public event of his post-presidential life in the place where he started his political career.
Obama will speak Monday at the University of Chicago, where his presidential library is planned.
College students from around the Chicago area are expected to attend. The invitation-only event is being billed as part of his post-presidency goal to “encourage and support the next generation of leaders.”
Obama delivered his presidential farewell speech in Chicago in January.
Most Read Stories
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Car brings down power lines, causing I-5 shutdown and outages in North Seattle
- Boeing issues new layoff notices to 429 workers in Washington state
His first public engagement since then comes as President Donald Trump nears his 100-day mark in office.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.