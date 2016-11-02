WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama is heading back to North Carolina to help turn out the vote for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

As if Obama isn’t enough of a draw in his own right, Clinton’s campaign says he’ll be joined at Wednesday’s rally in Chapel Hill by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter James Taylor.

It’s the first of two visits Obama has planned this week to North Carolina. It’s one of a handful of states The Associated Press rates as toss-ups in the presidential race. On Friday, the president will headline get-out-the-vote rallies for Clinton in Fayetteville and Charlotte.

Obama eked out a win in North Carolina in 2008, but narrowly lost the state four years later.

Democrats want to deny Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump a victory in the state next week.