WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama has signed a bill authorizing water projects across the country, including $170 million to address lead in the drinking water in Flint, Michigan, and $558 million to provide relief to drought-stricken California.
Obama said Friday the bill advances vital projects across the country to restore watersheds, improve flood control and rebuild water infrastructure — including pipes in Flint, where residents have struggled with lead-tainted water for more than two years.
Obama said the bill will “help assure that California is more resilient in the face of growing water demands and drought-based uncertainty.”
Congress approved the $10 billion measure last week, despite complaints from some Democrats that it was a giveaway to California farmers and businesses. Obama said the law will continue to uphold state water quality standards.
