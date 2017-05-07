BOSTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama returns to the spotlight when he officially receives an award for political courage from the John F. Kennedy family.
Obama has been named this year’s recipient of the Profile in Courage Award. The Sunday night award presentation takes place at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library.
The award is named after a 1957 Pulitzer Prize-winning book by the late president that profiles eight U.S. senators who risked their careers by taking principled though unpopular positions.
Obama’s appearance comes just days after U.S. House Republicans won passage of a bill dismantling much of his signature health care law. The JFK Library Foundation announced the award in March, citing his push to expand health insurance to millions of Americans as one example of his putting policy above politics.
