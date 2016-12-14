WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama says his nearly three-year-old program to help boys and young men of color “is just the beginning.”

Addressing a daylong White House summit on the My Brother’s Keeper program, Obama urged more people to become mentors and help create opportunities for young people to stay on the right path.

He says he’ll be involved with the program for the rest of his life.

The president launched the program in February 2014 to address persistent opportunity gaps facing boys and young men of color.

Initiatives at the federal level could be undone by the Trump administration. But White House officials say much of the work will continue after Donald Trump takes office because more than 250 communities around the country are running their own My Brother’s Keeper programs.