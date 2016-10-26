WASHINGTON (AP) — While the world was watching America’s gay rights transformation, the Obama administration was pursuing a quieter mission to export gay rights overseas.
Under Obama the U.S. deployed its diplomats and dollars to try to block anti-gay laws, punish countries that enacted them, and tie U.S. assistance to respect for LGBT rights.
Yet the U.S. encountered occasional backlash — including from some rights groups that said public pressure by the West made things worse.
White House national security adviser Susan Rice says despite pressing global crises, the White House has tried not to ignore “optional” issues that are still important.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is never far from teammates’ memories WATCH
- Voter alert: In 3 Washington counties, one stamp is not enough to return your ballot
- Chris Hansen pledges to go with all-private funding for proposed Sodo arena
- Woman fatally shot by deputies on Muckleshoot tribal land was pregnant
- Will he chew gum? Japan wary of Philippine leader's visit VIEW
In its latest push, the U.S. is expected to announce Wednesday it’s enacting a rule prohibiting USAID contracts from going to groups that discriminate against LGBT people in delivery of services.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.