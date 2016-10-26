WASHINGTON (AP) — While the world was watching America’s gay rights transformation, the Obama administration was pursuing a quieter mission to export gay rights overseas.

Under Obama the U.S. deployed its diplomats and dollars to try to block anti-gay laws, punish countries that enacted them, and tie U.S. assistance to respect for LGBT rights.

Yet the U.S. encountered occasional backlash — including from some rights groups that said public pressure by the West made things worse.

White House national security adviser Susan Rice says despite pressing global crises, the White House has tried not to ignore “optional” issues that are still important.

In its latest push, the U.S. is expected to announce Wednesday it’s enacting a rule prohibiting USAID contracts from going to groups that discriminate against LGBT people in delivery of services.