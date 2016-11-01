WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama is kicking off a week of campaigning for Democrat Hillary Clinton with a stop in battleground Ohio.

Obama will speak at a rally for Clinton in Columbus on Tuesday. The state is one of just a handful of states currently rated by The Associated Press as toss-ups in the presidential race. Obama traveled earlier in the month to Cleveland for another Clinton rally.

Obama is making an all-out push for Clinton by campaigning on her behalf nearly each of the remaining days until Election Day. Between now and Nov. 8 Obama will pay his third visit to Florida in as many weeks, plus make two trips to North Carolina.

All three states are among the most competitive in the country between Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.