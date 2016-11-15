WASHINGTON (AP) — His presidency winding down, Barack Obama headed out on his last official overseas tour hoping to reassure America’s allies of the steadiness of U.S. resolve and its reliability as a security partner in a time of surging extremism and a host of global challenges.

Obama took off from an air base in suburban Maryland at nightfall Monday on the way to his first stop — in Greece — on his three-nation tour.

He was set to touch down at mid-morning in Athens after his overnight flight from Washington. Following an arrival ceremony and greeting from officials there, Obama was scheduled to hold talks with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and then meet with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

That session was to be followed by a joint news conference with the leaders.