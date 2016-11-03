MIAMI (AP) — President Barack Obama is making his second visit in less than a week to the presidential battleground state of Florida to campaign for Hillary Clinton.

Obama is headlining get-out-the-vote rallies Thursday in Miami and Jacksonville. The president campaigned for Clinton in Orlando late last week, and plans a follow-up stop in Orlando on Sunday.

Obama narrowly won Florida twice, and Democrat Clinton and Republican Donald Trump are locked in a tight race there.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz says Obama is spending most of the week encouraging voters in key states to show up at the polls because the election result will depend on turnout.

Obama spent Wednesday night in Miami. The White House says he met privately with friends and supporters to discuss his future foundation.