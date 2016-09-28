WASHINGTON (AP) — President Barack Obama is celebrating NASCAR’s winning team — and eyeing the team’s wheels.

Obama says soon he’ll finally be able to drive a car without alarming the Secret Service. In fact, he said gleefully, “in a few months, I can actually do anything I want!”

Obama joked about his post-presidency plans as he welcomed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his team to the White House. The team took home the 2015 Sprint Cup Series championship.

Obama praised Busch for his quick recovery from injury and for his charity work off the track. He also noted that some people expected to see a Bush in the White House in 2016, but “they didn’t know it was going to be Kyle.”