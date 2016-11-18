LIMA, Peru (AP) — President Barack Obama has landed in Peru for the last stop on his final foreign tour as president.

Air Force One touched down late Friday in Lima after departing earlier from Berlin and refueling in Portugal.

Obama planned to start his schedule in Peru on Saturday morning by meeting with Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski. He’ll also hold a town hall with young people and have what is expected to be his final meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Obama will attend an economic summit with Asian leaders in Lima on Sunday, meet with Australia’s leader and take questions from reporters before returning to Washington. Obama arrives back at the White House early Monday.