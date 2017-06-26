BALI, Indonesia (AP) — Former U.S. President Barack Obama and his family were seen on a river rafting trip Monday as they vacationed in Indonesia, where he lived for several years as a child.
Obama, his wife, Michelle, and their daughters, Sasha and Malia, rafted on the Ayung River on the resort island of Bali, where the family arrived Friday.
Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo had invited Obama to take a holiday in the country after leaving office, and has invited the family to visit the presidential Bogor Palace in West Java during their nine-day trip. The former president is also scheduled to speak at an Indonesian Diaspora Congress in Jakarta on July 1.
Obama moved to Indonesia in 1967 at age 6 after his divorced mother remarried an Indonesian man. She stayed on after the marriage broke up, working as an anthropologist and development aid worker, but Obama returned to Hawaii when he was 10 to live with his grandparents.
