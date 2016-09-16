Oakland, Calif., is taking an unconventional step in fighting its image as one of America’s most crime-ridden cities, introducing a website, reportjohn.org, that city authorities hope will deter customers of the sex trade.

Oakland, Calif., hosts millions of visitors every year for sports events, a thriving restaurant scene and growing technology businesses. The city also gets lots of out-of-town johns who prowl the streets for sex.

Of the 660 arrests made last year for prostitution in Oakland, more than two-thirds of the suspects came from outside the city.

On Saturday, Oakland is taking an unconventional step in fighting its image as one of America’s most crime-ridden cities, introducing a website, reportjohn.org, that city authorities hope will deter customers of the sex trade.

Residents will be encouraged to note down the license-plate numbers of suspected johns’ vehicles and describe the specific activity they witnessed. The sightings are uploaded to police, who will send a letter to the address where the vehicle is registered.

Karely Ordaz Salto, chairwoman of the city’s Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children Task Force, says Oakland is the first city to target johns in this way.

“The hope is that they will think twice and this will deter them,” said Lt. Jill Encinias of the Oakland Police Department. “We really need to attack this problem from all sides. We need to start focusing on the demand.”

The first question in the online form gets straight to the point: “Do you have any photos of the activity?”

The city’s problem with prostitution and especially the involvement of girls have been underscored this year by a scandal in its Police Department involving a young prostitute who claimed she had had sex with officers and said police had tipped her off to raids. The scandal led to the departure of three police chiefs in less than two weeks.

The predecessor to reportjohn.org was a program called Dear John, introduced in 2013, which allowed residents to fill out a form that they submitted to police. That program generated more than 300 “Dear John” letters mailed to the owners of the vehicles spotted by residents. The Police Department considered it such a success that authorities wanted to move it to an online format.

Although the program could lead to foul play — vendettas by jilted lovers or disgruntled neighbors come to mind — Encinias said there had been no signs of false reporting in the Dear John program. That said, stay tuned for reaction from civil-liberties groups.

“This has historically been something that people thought they could do in the shadows,” said Erica Terry Derryck, a spokeswoman for Mayor Libby Schaaf. “The intent is to put people on notice.”