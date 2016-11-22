WASHINGTON (AP) — The superintendent of public schools in Oakland, California, is heading east to take over public schools in the District of Columbia.
A spokeswoman for Mayor Muriel Bowser says the mayor will name Antwan Wilson as the city’s schools chancellor on Tuesday morning.
Wilson replaces Kaya Henderson, who led District schools for 5 ½ years and built a reputation as a national leader in urban education reform. Test scores and graduation rates increased under Henderson, but the huge achievement gap between white students and non-Asian minorities held steady.
Henderson’s predecessor, Michelle Rhee, recently met with President-elect Donald Trump as he works to fill his Cabinet.
Wilson was Oakland’s superintendent for two years. In a letter to staff, he said improving schools in the nation’s capital “is more important now than ever.”
