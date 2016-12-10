NEW YORK (AP) — Even as homicide rates have climbed in several U.S. cities, New York is on pace to have a near-record low number of shootings.
Through Dec. 4, the city recorded 942 shooting incidents, putting the city on course to have the fewest people killed or wounded by gunfire since the police department began counting shootings in 1993.
City police are partly crediting refined tactics that include collecting more data and forensic evidence than ever before to go after the worst offenders.
Investigators study forensic evidence from other shootings, tips from informants and logs of suspects who survived shootings. All of it is cross-referenced to identify the worst offenders and develop cases that could put them away longer.
The decline comes in an era when the department is making fewer arrests overall.
