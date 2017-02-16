NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say they’ve shot and killed a gun suspect who tried to flee from them.
The NYPD says the shooting occurred at about 3:50 p.m. Thursday in the East New York section of Brooklyn after plainclothes officers tried to stop a man who appeared to be carrying a gun. It says the man fled on foot and the officers chased after him.
Police say a preliminary investigation found that there was an exchange of gunfire before the man ran into a building. They say he was found dead inside with a silver revolver at his side.
The officers weren’t wounded.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- 'Too late to slow down': 13 vehicles caught in I-90 mudslide; only one lane open VIEW
- Richland florist discriminated against gay couple by refusing service, state’s highest court rules
- Seattle is close to breaking rain record for month
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.