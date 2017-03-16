BETHPAGE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York City police officer who became a social media sensation dancing with a marcher at a gay pride parade has died.

The Arthur F. White Funeral Home in Bethpage, New York, says Michael Hance died Sunday of cancer. He was 44.

A video of Hance dancing in uniform and getting a kiss on the cheek at the 2015 Gay Pride parade has been seen by more than 8 million YouTube viewers.

Paige Ponzeka, who shot the video, says she was impressed someone not in the LGBT community displayed a positive outlook. The Gay Officers Action League says Hance represented the best of what police officers are about.

The 17-year NYPD officer is survived by two children.

GOAL and others are raising money to benefit Hance’s family.