NEW YORK (AP) — For pranksters in parts of New York City, eggs and shaving cream may be hard to come by on Halloween.
Police on Staten Island are urging local stores to refrain from selling eggs and shaving cream to minors.
And the New York Police Department has issued a warning to those considering egging a home or toilet-papering a residence Monday that police are promising a “no tolerance policy.”
The Staten Island Advance reports (http://bit.ly/2ei2Ig4 ) that residents also have been asked to notify authorities if they’re concerned about misbehavior or criminal activity.
Most Read Stories
- Jury acquits 7 defendants in Malheur wildlife-refuge standoff
- Suspicious? Gay groomsman only one left out of rehearsal dinner | Dear Carolyn
- Watch: Shots reportedly fired, 141 arrested at Dakota Access Pipeline protests WATCH
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is never far from teammates’ memories WATCH
- Group headed by Tim Leiweke interested in KeyArena renovation for NBA, NHL VIEW
___
Information from: Staten Island Advance, http://www.silive.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.