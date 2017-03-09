NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s head of police intelligence says investigators believe one person is behind a large number of the threats made against U.S. Jewish institutions this year.

John Miller appeared Thursday on the show “CBS This Morning.” He described the threats as coordinated.

Miller said investigators believe a man using a voice changer is behind the scores of threats. They also think he’s using a phone spoofing device that makes it appear the call is not coming from the number he’s using.

He said the criminal has “technical prowess.”

The Anti-Defamation League says 148 threats targeting Jewish institutions have been received across the country since January.

On Thursday, a Jewish children’s museum in Brooklyn was evacuated for a few hours after police investigated an emailed bomb threat.