NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department is reviewing a video that appears to show officers using a stun gun on a pregnant teenager.
The incident occurred Feb. 10 as officers investigated a disturbance in a Bronx apartment building.
Phone video made by a man in the hallway shows the 17-year-old, surrounded by officers, screaming she’s pregnant amid a struggle and a popping sound, said to be the stun gun.
The teen told WNBC (http://bit.ly/2lPvcCf ) that her sister also informed officers of her pregnancy during the incident.
She said her doctor later determined that her fetus was unharmed. She displayed marks on her torso.
The NYPD, responding to a comment request Wednesday, said it was “aware of the incident” and it is “under internal review.”
Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com
