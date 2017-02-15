Share story

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department is reviewing a video that appears to show officers using a stun gun on a pregnant teenager.

The incident occurred Feb. 10 as officers investigated a disturbance in a Bronx apartment building.

Phone video made by a man in the hallway shows the 17-year-old, surrounded by officers, screaming she’s pregnant amid a struggle and a popping sound, said to be the stun gun.

The teen told WNBC (http://bit.ly/2lPvcCf ) that her sister also informed officers of her pregnancy during the incident.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

She said her doctor later determined that her fetus was unharmed. She displayed marks on her torso.

The NYPD, responding to a comment request Wednesday, said it was “aware of the incident” and it is “under internal review.”

___

Information from: WNBC-TV, http://www.nbcnewyork.com

The Associated Press