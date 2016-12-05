NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department has arrested a man accused of harassing an off-duty Muslim police officer previously commended for heroism.
The NYPD said Monday that 36-year-old Christopher Nelson has been arrested on charges of menacing as a hate crime and aggravated harassment.
Authorities say the officer, who was wearing a Muslim head covering, encountered a man yelling and pushing her 16-year-old son on Saturday evening in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. When she intervened the man referenced the Islamic State group and threatened to slit her throat.
City officials hailed Officer Aml Elsokary (ah-MEHL’ el-soh-KAHR’-ee) as a hero in 2014, after she ran into a burning building to save a baby.
There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on the defendant’s behalf.
