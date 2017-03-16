NEW YORK (AP) — Police say an emergency medical technician in New York City has died after she was run over by a stolen ambulance.
Authorities say the EMT had stopped her ambulance in the Bronx at around 7 p.m. Thursday after being told someone was being robbed.
Police say a man then jumped into the vehicle and drove off.
The EMT tried to stop the man, but fell and was caught beneath the wheels.
Most Read Stories
- Golden Gardens attack survivor: My story was exploited in transgender-bathroom debate
- Washington fires Lorenzo Romar as Husky men's basketball coach after 15 seasons VIEW
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
- Eight potential candidates to replace Lorenzo Romar as Washington’s basketball coach
- U.S. Attorney’s Office launches investigation of Swedish neurosurgery unit
Video posted on Twitter by a bystander shows the ambulance speeding across an intersection with the EMT’s body pinned beneath it.
Police were on the scene within moments.
A spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio says on Twitter that the mayor is headed to the hospital.
Police say a second EMT is being treated for emotional shock, but was not physically injured.
___
This story has been corrected to show that police say the second EMT is being treated for emotional shock, but was not physically injured.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.