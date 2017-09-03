NEW YORK (AP) — Before sunrise Monday, tens of thousands of costumed, paint-slathered revelers will gather on the streets of Brooklyn for a joyous Caribbean celebration rooted in emancipation.
This year, though, they’ll be doing it behind police barricades and metal detectors.
Brooklyn’s version of the Caribbean carnival is called J’ouvert (joo-VAY’).
It’s been held for decades in the pre-dawn darkness on Labor Day, but there was talk of canceling this year’s party because of violence accompanying the event.
The celebration will go on, but a traditional steel band procession has been moved from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Police have also added strict security layers that don’t sit well with some longtime merrymakers.
But the musicians, dancers and costumed troupes at the heart of J’ouvert say they are committed to the event.