NEW YORK (AP) — Emergency personnel have responded to a New York City subway station where passengers were reporting smoke and a loss of power.
Video images on television showed ambulances at the 125th Street station in Manhattan around 10 a.m. Tuesday. The subway station was subsequently evacuated.
Passengers on one train tell WABC that it felt like it jumped off the tracks at around 125th Street.
The Fire Department of New York said three patients were being treated for minor injuries. It said there was smoke but no fire.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority was reporting major delays as a result.