NEW YORK (AP) — In a rare move, a New York City prosecutor has made public a 71-page, detailed report of a fatal police shooting of a man authorities say was armed.

The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2daRY5e ) says prosecutor Richard Brown also stated Friday there was no basis for criminal charges against the officers in the April 17 death of George Tillman.

Tillman’s family says the officers should face a trial.

The report was released amid mounting calls nationwide for more transparency in reviews of police-involved shootings after a series of fatal shootings of black males by white officers.

The report says Tillman, who was black, ran from officers when they observed what looked like a gun in his waistband. Prosecutors say four officers opened fire when he pointed the weapon at an officer.