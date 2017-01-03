NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a man armed with a knife has been shot and wounded by police in Brooklyn.
It happened in the city’s Canarsie neighborhood just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday while officers were responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person.
Police say the man was shot in the chest and has been hospitalized. His condition is unknown.
A knife has been recovered at the scene. Additional details were not immediately available.
No police officers were injured.
