NEW YORK (AP) — A New York police officer shot and killed an emotionally disturbed, 66-year-old woman wielding scissors and a baseball bat, and investigators want to know why he didn’t use his stun gun instead.
Police say the sergeant had persuaded the woman to drop the scissors Tuesday night, but then fired after she swung the bat in a Bronx apartment.
Assistant Chief Larry Nikunen (nih-KOO’-nihn) says the sergeant had a Taser. He says the reason it was not deployed will be part of the investigation.
Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. issued a statement condemning the shooting.
