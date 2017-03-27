ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York City police detective has been arrested on charges that he exposed himself outside the Long Island homes of four teenagers.

Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2nYMlNI ) says Detective Richard Francis is charged with public lewdness, trespassing and child endangerment.

After the first three incidents in February, police questioned a registered sex offender.

Rockville Centre Police Commissioner Charles Gennario says that man moved out of the village and the incidents stopped. Then it happened again Friday night.

Gennario says Francis has expressed remorse and said he was “going through tough times.”

The NYPD says it has suspended Francis.

There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

A spokeswoman for the union representing detectives declined to comment.