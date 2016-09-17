NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with one of a series of attacks on women whose clothes were set on fire in Manhattan.

The boy was charged as a juvenile with attempted assault and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

He was arrested Friday for allegedly trying to light a girl’s blouse on fire in Bryant Park — one of three similar attacks that occurred Sept. 10. The girl’s mother chased him away.

In another incident, a woman wearing traditional Muslim clothing had her blouse set on fire. She patted out the fire and noticed a man standing nearby holding a lighter. The man then walked away.

Police are looking for four more people in connection with the attacks.