NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police report says an intruder broke into the home of the consul general of the United Arab Emirates but ran away without taking anything.

Majid Al-Suwaidi (MAJ’-ihd al-soo-WAY’-dee) woke up Monday morning to a noise in his apartment and saw his bedroom door open. According to the report, he chased the fleeing man.

Al-Suwaidi was not injured. Officers made a sketch of the suspect, who was wearing a black hood, black waist-length coat and dark shoes.

Detectives were looking for any surveillance video. The home is in the heart of Greenwich Village, near such famous landmarks as the Stonewall Inn.

Al-Suwaidi was appointed in September 2015 and is an expert in international negotiations. A message left with the consulate was not immediately returned.