NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s mayor is meeting with federal authorities looking into allegations that donors to his mayoral campaign were promised favors.
Mayor Bill de Blasio went to his lawyers’ offices Friday to meet investigators. Among those seen entering the building were Andrew Goldstein, the head of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s Public Corruption unit, and federal prosecutor Russell Capone.
A lawyer for the Democratic mayor did not immediately comment. A prosecutors’ spokesman declined comment.
Two people with knowledge of the probe told The Associated Press that the mayor had been expected to face questions about whether people were promised favors in return for donations to his 2013 mayoral campaign. The individuals spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
Most Read Stories
- Cheating hubby needs to reset attitude toward ‘affair baby’ | Dear Carolyn
- Washington state will resist federal crackdown on legal weed, AG Ferguson says
- Seattle home too toxic to enter sparked a bidding frenzy — now we know why VIEW
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
___
Associated Press reporter Tom Hays contributed to this report.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.