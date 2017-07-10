NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has joined the backlash against New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who spent the weekend with world leaders in Germany as his city grappled with a police officer’s killing.

Trump on Monday shared with his 33 million Twitter followers a story about a local police official slamming “de Blasio for skipping a vigil for assassinated cop.” The Republican president tweeted the link several hours before de Blasio met with the family of Officer Miosotis Familia, who was shot to death last week while sitting inside her police vehicle.

The Democratic mayor promised to attend Monday’s wake and Tuesday’s funeral. The mayor’s critics in the GOP and the police department say this week’s show of support is too little too late.