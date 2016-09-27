NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a firefighter has been critically injured in a New York City house explosion.

Authorities say firefighters responding to a report of a gas leak Tuesday morning in the Bronx discovered what appeared to be a drug lab right before a two-story private house exploded. Images from the scene showed much of the house gone and debris on the street and covering parked cars.

Police say one firefighter was taken to a hospital in critical condition and six officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The mayor’s office tweeted that the mayor and fire commissioner were at a nearby hospital.

Authorities say firefighters had notified police after finding what they believed to be a drug lab. The house exploded afterward.