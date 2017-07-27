NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City police officer has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for moonlighting in the drug trade.
The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2w34JFz ) says Merlin Alston started driving his friend to cocaine transactions in 2010 then branched out.
Investigators say he carried his police gun to drug deals, tipped off his friend to law enforcement raids and flashed his badge to keep other officers away. They say he also served as an armed bodyguard and lookout.
Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said Alston “betrayed his city and his shield.”
Most Read Stories
- Woman, 71, lost in Olympics with dog, built shelter, ate ants
- Foreign buyers drop off as Seattle housing market hits hottest tempo since 2006 bubble
- 3 teens killed in Lynnwood crash from Mill Creek high school
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Are Seattle housing prices headed for a crash? | Jon Talton
The friend, who has not yet gone to trial, testified that Alston helped transport cocaine, ecstasy and other drugs about 30 times. He said the deals totaled about 90 pounds of cocaine.
Alston said the dealer lied.
___
Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com