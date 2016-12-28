NEW YORK (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in the random stabbing of a tourist in New York City earlier this month.
Twenty-three-year-old Connor Rasmussen of Puyallup (pyoo-AL’-up), Washington, was stabbed in the back of the head on Dec. 18.
Police announced the arrest Wednesday of 20-year-old Steven Tlapanco on charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Rasmussen was attacked after 1:30 a.m. at Madison Avenue and East 46th Street, just blocks from busy tourist spots like Rockefeller Center and Grand Central Terminal.
Rasmussen said his assailant stabbed him without saying a word. The victim required eight stitches.
Police arrested Tlapanco after releasing surveillance photos and video footage from the attack.
It’s not clear if Tlapanco has an attorney who could speak for him.
