NEW YORK (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in the random stabbing of a tourist in New York City earlier this month.
Twenty-three-year-old Connor Rasmussen, of Puyallup (pyoo-AL’-up), Washington, was stabbed in the back of the head on Dec. 18.
Police announced the arrest Wednesday of 20-year-old Steven Tlapanco on charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Rasmussen was attacked in the early morning hours, just blocks from popular tourist spots including Rockefeller Center and Grand Central Terminal.
Rasmussen said his assailant stabbed him without saying a word. He required eight stitches.
Police arrested Tlapanco after releasing surveillance photos and video footage from the attack.
It’s not clear if Tlapanco has an attorney who can comment on the charges.
