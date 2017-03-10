KINGSTON, N.Y. (AP) — New York authorities say a Hudson Valley woman has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from her infant daughter’s drowning in a bathtub last summer.
Ulster County prosecutors tell the Kingston Daily Freeman (http://bit.ly/2mPUzHk ) that 26-year-old Kayla Pagan, of Marlboro, pleaded guilty Thursday to criminally negligent homicide in the death of 10-month-old Lilliana Angelina Ryerson.
Police say Pagan was giving her baby a bath July 8 when she left the child unattended for several minutes while the tub continued to fill up with water. Authorities say the baby’s father returned home from work to find his daughter floating face down in the tub.
The baby was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Pagan faces up to four years in prison when she’s sentenced May 11.
Information from: Daily Freeman, http://www.dailyfreeman.com/
