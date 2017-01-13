MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A suburban New York woman has been convicted of assault for punching and choking a teacher at her daughter’s school.
Newsday (http://nwsdy.li/2jfLBAV ) reports a Nassau County jury deliberated about five hours before finding Annika McKenzie guilty of assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. She faces up to seven years in prison.
Prosecutors say McKenzie confronted the 60-year-old teacher in April 2015. She said she believed the teacher had assaulted her daughter with a lacrosse stick earlier that day. The teacher has denied that claim.
The teacher was unconscious for about two minutes and suffered a concussion.
Most Read Stories
- Victims’ loved ones share their pain as Mukilteo shooter Allen Ivanov is sentenced to life WATCH
- Amazon plans to hire 100,000 U.S. employees over next 18 months
- Watch: Oregon Zoo animals — even an elephant — frolic in Portland snow WATCH
- Why Portland and not Seattle gets pummeled with snow
- Watch: Drone crashes into Space Needle during New Year’s Eve fireworks setup WATCH
McKenzie’s lawyer says he is disappointed by the verdict. He said his client would have handled the situation differently given a second chance.
He said McKenzie thought the teacher was going to hit her.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.