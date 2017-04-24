ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Two New York state troopers have teamed up to help deliver a woman’s baby in a vehicle on the side of a highway after she couldn’t make it to a hospital.
State police say the troopers responded early Saturday morning to a report of a disabled vehicle on an Interstate 90 ramp near Albany.
They say 25-year-old Kristi Koppenhafer, of Gloversville, started giving birth in the vehicle while her husband was driving her to the hospital. The two troopers helped the man assist his wife with the birth of a healthy girl as the vehicle was parked on the highway shoulder.
An ambulance crew arrived soon after and took the mother and baby to a hospital, where troopers say both are reported to be in good health.
Most Read Stories
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Cowlitz Tribe opening $510M casino complex they hope will draw 4.5M visitors VIEW
- Washington state relies on a rotten tax system | Jerry Large
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.