MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. (AP) — A decadeslong “good neighbor” policy that granted dozens of free beach passes to Russian diplomats and their families has come to an end in one suburban New York town.

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joe Saladino says if residents have to pay for access to the sand and sun, then so do the emissaries from Moscow.

Oyster Bay had granted dozens of free passes to diplomats who work at the United Nations for decades.

Some diplomats lived at an estate in Upper Brookville, which is a hamlet in the Long Island town. The Obama administration ordered it shut last December in response to alleged Russian hacking in the 2016 presidential election.

But Saladino says his decision is not related to any actions by the federal government. .