MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he intends to sue the federal government over its plan to allow dredged sediments to be placed in eastern Long Island Sound.

The Environmental Protection Agency approved a plan in November that allows dumping in the Connecticut portion of the waterway that separates the two states.

While Cuomo and New York environmentalists oppose the disposal project, it has been praised by many in Connecticut. Officials there say small marinas and the Naval Submarine Base in Groton (GRAH’-tuhn) rely on having a long-term placement site for dredged materials.

The New York Democrat argues the dumping poses environmental dangers.

The EPA has previously said it disagrees that dredged sediment could threaten New York habitats.

New York’s suit won’t be formally filed for at least 60 days.