NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has pardoned a former ground zero worker who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Carlos Cardona was granted the pardon Wednesday after being detained in February. He had faced deportation but can now challenge that because of the pardon.

He is from Santiago de Cali, Colombia, and entered the U.S. illegally in 1986.

He was convicted in 1990 of attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance as a 21-year-old. A spokeswoman for the Democratic governor says the pardon removes the reason for Cardona’s possible deportation.

He worked as a recovery worker after the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

He suffers from acute respiratory issues, depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

An ICE spokeswoman declined to comment on the specifics of the case.