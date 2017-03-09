NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s governor is proposing an ambitious $1.4 billion plan to address chronic problems in central Brooklyn.
Democrat Andrew Cuomo detailed the proposal Thursday at Medgar Evers College.
Called “Vital Brooklyn,” the plan includes investments in health care services, affordable housing and recreation along with funding to address violence and malnutrition.
Cuomo says a comprehensive approach to problems like unemployment, violence, obesity and poverty is what it will take to revitalize the borough’s central neighborhoods.
Specifically, the plan calls for 3,000 new multi-family units, $700 million for community health care clinics and programs, five acres of new recreation space and programs to help young people stay out of trouble and learn job skills.
The plan now goes to lawmakers, who hope to approve a state budget by April 1.
