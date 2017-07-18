ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A fire in New York’s capital city has destroyed more than a dozen 19th century buildings and has left several people homeless.

Albany fire officials say the blaze started around 9 p.m. Monday in a block of row houses. It quickly tore through the two- and three-story buildings in the city’s Central Square neighborhood. Crews from Watervliet and Troy helped to bring the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials say as many as six buildings were destroyed and 16 people were left homeless. The cause of the fire is under investigation.