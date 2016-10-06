Share story

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York is announcing a compensation program for sex abuse victims as advocates press state lawmakers to make it easier to sue abusers.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan said Thursday the archdiocese will take out a long-term loan. There is no cap on compensation, which will be determined by an independent administrator.

Dolan called sex abuse by priests “nauseating” and said it’s a sin that has “gravely wounded the church.”

The administrator is attorney Kenneth Feinberg, who has overseen compensation for victims of the Sept. 11 attacks and other tragedies.

A representative of a group called the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests blasted the plan as “too little, too late.”

