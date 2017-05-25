CHICAGO (AP) — Two nurses held hostage by a jail inmate at a suburban Chicago hospital have filed a federal lawsuit alleging they were assaulted during the standoff earlier this month.

Police fatally shot Tywon Salters on May 13 at Delnor Hospital in Geneva. He was being hospitalized when he took a Kane County correctional officer’s gun and held nurses hostage.

The lawsuit alleges Salters was a known “high security risk,” yet one officer assigned to him was found sleeping and another unshackled him. The complaint claims a private security company failed to keep hospital employees safe.

The nurses allege they were beaten. One says she was sexually assaulted.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

The sheriff’s department referred questions to the state’s attorney, who declined comment.