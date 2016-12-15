SYDNEY (AP) — A nurse at an Australian nursing home who gave lethal insulin injections to two elderly residents who had complained about her has been sentenced to 36 years in prison.
Megan Haines was sentenced Friday in the New South Wales state Supreme Court for murdering the woman aged 82 and 77 at Ballina in May 2014, and must serve at least 27 years.
The sentencing comes after a staff member at another New South Wales nursing home was sentenced this week to 40 years in prison for murdering two elderly residents and attempting to murder a third with insulin injections.
In sentencing Haines on Friday, Justice Peter Garling described the murders as “deliberate and calculating.”
Most Read Stories
- Amazon's Bezos says meeting with Trump, tech leaders was ‘very productive’
- Do the Huskies have any shot at upsetting No. 1 Alabama? 'Definitely,' says USC coach Clay Helton
- Light snow possible in Seattle region as freezing temps linger
- Highway 99 tunnel’s upper deck one-third complete as Bertha digs on WATCH
- McCleary fix? Inslee proposes billions in new taxes to pay teachers
Haines was convicted by a jury in November after pleading not guilty to the crimes.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.