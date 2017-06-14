SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Officials say a nurse was stabbed by an emergency room patient at a Massachusetts hospital and suffered serious injuries.
Harrington Hospital spokesman Joseph Klimavich tells the Telegram & Gazette that the nurse was attacked around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday by a patient who had been through the registration process and was being directed for care.
The hospital says the patient fled after the stabbing. Southbridge police apprehended a suspect off-campus.
Authorities say the nurse was immediately treated in the emergency room, stabilized and then airlifted to UMass Medical Center.
Most Read Stories
- Safeco Field, home of the Mariners, is getting a name change
- Space Needle to get its biggest renovation ever: glass floor, opened views, more elevators WATCH
- Seattle to weigh income tax on wealthy households; here's how that would work
- Before-and-after images of the Space Needle illustrate its upcoming transformation WATCH
- Seattle makes Outside magazine’s 25 ‘best-towns ever’ list (and here’s the rest)